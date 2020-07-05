All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7445 Darien Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7445 Darien Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:13 PM

7445 Darien Street

7445 Darien Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7445 Darien Street, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Alta Mesa East

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the quiet and desirable area of Fort Worth. Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom. Tile floors throughout. New cabinets & granite. New tiled showers. This beautiful home is ready to be rented.

PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit of 600. Background check.

To schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1149517?source=marketing

To Apply:
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/892011

Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7445 Darien Street have any available units?
7445 Darien Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7445 Darien Street currently offering any rent specials?
7445 Darien Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7445 Darien Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7445 Darien Street is pet friendly.
Does 7445 Darien Street offer parking?
No, 7445 Darien Street does not offer parking.
Does 7445 Darien Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7445 Darien Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7445 Darien Street have a pool?
No, 7445 Darien Street does not have a pool.
Does 7445 Darien Street have accessible units?
No, 7445 Darien Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7445 Darien Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7445 Darien Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7445 Darien Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7445 Darien Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University