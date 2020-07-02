All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:15 AM

7440 Alverstone Dr

7440 Alverstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7440 Alverstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Harmony Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7440 Alverstone Dr Available 08/01/19 Great Single Family Home in Blade Meadows Subdivision - Look no further, this home has everything!

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Large living area with lots of windows. Kitchen features island, tons of storage and all black appliances. Spacious isolated master suite with large closets, large master bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms with good size closets. Fenced back yard. Close to area schools.

View all available properties or submit an application on our website:

www.FirstAmericanRE.net

7440 Alverstone Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:
1810 Sq Ft (+-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Spacious Living Area
Open Kitchen with breakfast bar
INCLUDES APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Refrigerator
Master Bedroom
Separate Laundry Area
2 CAR Attached Garage
Private Fenced Yard

PERFECT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
EASY Access - I-30 - I-35 - 820 - 360
MINUTES TO SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT

**We DO NOT Accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Call TODAY!

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866.990.9786 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

(RLNE4995798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 Alverstone Dr have any available units?
7440 Alverstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7440 Alverstone Dr have?
Some of 7440 Alverstone Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 Alverstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7440 Alverstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 Alverstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7440 Alverstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7440 Alverstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7440 Alverstone Dr offers parking.
Does 7440 Alverstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7440 Alverstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 Alverstone Dr have a pool?
No, 7440 Alverstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7440 Alverstone Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 7440 Alverstone Dr has accessible units.
Does 7440 Alverstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7440 Alverstone Dr has units with dishwashers.

