Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave accessible range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7440 Alverstone Dr Available 08/01/19 Great Single Family Home in Blade Meadows Subdivision - Look no further, this home has everything!



Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Large living area with lots of windows. Kitchen features island, tons of storage and all black appliances. Spacious isolated master suite with large closets, large master bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms with good size closets. Fenced back yard. Close to area schools.



View all available properties or submit an application on our website:



www.FirstAmericanRE.net



7440 Alverstone Blvd

Fort Worth, TX 76120



BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:

1810 Sq Ft (+-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Spacious Living Area

Open Kitchen with breakfast bar

INCLUDES APPLIANCES

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Microwave

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Refrigerator

Master Bedroom

Separate Laundry Area

2 CAR Attached Garage

Private Fenced Yard



PERFECT FORT WORTH LOCATION:

EASY Access - I-30 - I-35 - 820 - 360

MINUTES TO SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT



**We DO NOT Accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



Call TODAY!



Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866.990.9786 For Current Property Pricing.



Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



(RLNE4995798)