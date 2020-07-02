Amenities
7440 Alverstone Dr Available 08/01/19 Great Single Family Home in Blade Meadows Subdivision - Look no further, this home has everything!
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Large living area with lots of windows. Kitchen features island, tons of storage and all black appliances. Spacious isolated master suite with large closets, large master bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms with good size closets. Fenced back yard. Close to area schools.
7440 Alverstone Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:
1810 Sq Ft (+-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Spacious Living Area
Open Kitchen with breakfast bar
INCLUDES APPLIANCES
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Microwave
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Refrigerator
Master Bedroom
Separate Laundry Area
2 CAR Attached Garage
Private Fenced Yard
PERFECT FORT WORTH LOCATION:
EASY Access - I-30 - I-35 - 820 - 360
MINUTES TO SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT
**We DO NOT Accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
