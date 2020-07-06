Rent Calculator
7436 Almondale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
7436 Almondale Drive
7436 Almondale Dr
·
No Longer Available
7436 Almondale Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Basswood Village
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 7436 Almondale Drive have any available units?
7436 Almondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7436 Almondale Drive have?
Some of 7436 Almondale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7436 Almondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7436 Almondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7436 Almondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7436 Almondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7436 Almondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7436 Almondale Drive offers parking.
Does 7436 Almondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7436 Almondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7436 Almondale Drive have a pool?
No, 7436 Almondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7436 Almondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 7436 Almondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7436 Almondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7436 Almondale Drive has units with dishwashers.
