Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:05 PM

7432 Alverstone Drive

7432 Alverstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7432 Alverstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Harmony Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Ft Worth is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area and a breakfast nook! The master bedroom is downstairs, plus there is a bonus room upstairs! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=L9E1UkmaRA&env=production.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 Alverstone Drive have any available units?
7432 Alverstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7432 Alverstone Drive have?
Some of 7432 Alverstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 Alverstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7432 Alverstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 Alverstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7432 Alverstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7432 Alverstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7432 Alverstone Drive offers parking.
Does 7432 Alverstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7432 Alverstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 Alverstone Drive have a pool?
No, 7432 Alverstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7432 Alverstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 7432 Alverstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 Alverstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7432 Alverstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

