7432 Alverstone Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Ft Worth is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area and a breakfast nook! The master bedroom is downstairs, plus there is a bonus room upstairs! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=L9E1UkmaRA&env=production.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.