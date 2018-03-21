Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7425 Gaston Ave
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:43 AM
7425 Gaston Ave
7425 Gaston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7425 Gaston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. New floors and updated throughout. New Stainless Steel appliances. Granite counter tops. Nice back yard with storage. Priced to move.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7425 Gaston Ave have any available units?
7425 Gaston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7425 Gaston Ave have?
Some of 7425 Gaston Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7425 Gaston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7425 Gaston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 Gaston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7425 Gaston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7425 Gaston Ave offer parking?
No, 7425 Gaston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7425 Gaston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 Gaston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 Gaston Ave have a pool?
No, 7425 Gaston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7425 Gaston Ave have accessible units?
No, 7425 Gaston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 Gaston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 Gaston Ave has units with dishwashers.
