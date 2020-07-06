All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7424 Monterrey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7424 Monterrey Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7424 Monterrey Drive

7424 Monterrey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Harmony Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7424 Monterrey Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
www.firstkeyhomes.com. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,431 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Monterrey Drive have any available units?
7424 Monterrey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7424 Monterrey Drive have?
Some of 7424 Monterrey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 Monterrey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Monterrey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Monterrey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 Monterrey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7424 Monterrey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7424 Monterrey Drive offers parking.
Does 7424 Monterrey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 Monterrey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Monterrey Drive have a pool?
No, 7424 Monterrey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7424 Monterrey Drive have accessible units?
No, 7424 Monterrey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Monterrey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7424 Monterrey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University