Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7409 Pensacola Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7409 Pensacola Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7409 Pensacola Avenue
7409 Pensacola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7409 Pensacola Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Home remodeled down to the studs. Recent cabinets, appliances, floors refinished, tile, fixtures, water heater, HVAC, driveway, patio and fence. Pic outdated - will replace asap.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7409 Pensacola Avenue have any available units?
7409 Pensacola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7409 Pensacola Avenue have?
Some of 7409 Pensacola Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7409 Pensacola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7409 Pensacola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 Pensacola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7409 Pensacola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7409 Pensacola Avenue offer parking?
No, 7409 Pensacola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7409 Pensacola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7409 Pensacola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 Pensacola Avenue have a pool?
No, 7409 Pensacola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7409 Pensacola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7409 Pensacola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 Pensacola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7409 Pensacola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University