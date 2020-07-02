All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7405 Ashbourne Way

7405 Ashbourne Way · No Longer Available
Location

7405 Ashbourne Way, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Meadows Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,484 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Ashbourne Way have any available units?
7405 Ashbourne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 Ashbourne Way have?
Some of 7405 Ashbourne Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Ashbourne Way currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Ashbourne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Ashbourne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 Ashbourne Way is pet friendly.
Does 7405 Ashbourne Way offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Ashbourne Way offers parking.
Does 7405 Ashbourne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Ashbourne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Ashbourne Way have a pool?
No, 7405 Ashbourne Way does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Ashbourne Way have accessible units?
No, 7405 Ashbourne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Ashbourne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 Ashbourne Way does not have units with dishwashers.

