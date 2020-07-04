7401 Errandale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 3-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Fabulous kitchen with black appliances, kitchen island which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and a walk-in closet! Covered back patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.