Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:05 AM

7401 Deer Park Drive

7401 Deer Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7401 Deer Park Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 Deer Park Drive have any available units?
7401 Deer Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 Deer Park Drive have?
Some of 7401 Deer Park Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 Deer Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Deer Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Deer Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7401 Deer Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7401 Deer Park Drive offer parking?
No, 7401 Deer Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7401 Deer Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 Deer Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Deer Park Drive have a pool?
No, 7401 Deer Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Deer Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 7401 Deer Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Deer Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 Deer Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

