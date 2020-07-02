7400 Glen Haven Drive

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE: Tuesday, Feb. 26th, 4:30 PM-7:00 PM Property does NOT accept Housing Vouchers, Smokers or dogs over 35 pounds. Available for immediate move-in. 3-2-2 has carpet, ceramic tile, vinyl, neutral paint and a fenced yard with covered patio. Living area with fireplace opens to eat-in kitchen. No separate formal dining. Door in living area leads to the large partially covered patio. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master offers tub and separate walk-in shower and linen closet. Located in Southwest Fort Worth only minutes away from major freeways I-20 & I35W. App fee is $40, paid online. Pets are additional $35 per month, per pet...No Pet Deposit. Must qualify on 3 times NET income, not Gross Income.