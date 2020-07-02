All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7400 Glen Haven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7400 Glen Haven Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7400 Glen Haven Drive

7400 Glen Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7400 Glen Haven Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE: Tuesday, Feb. 26th, 4:30 PM-7:00 PM Property does NOT accept Housing Vouchers, Smokers or dogs over 35 pounds. Available for immediate move-in. 3-2-2 has carpet, ceramic tile, vinyl, neutral paint and a fenced yard with covered patio. Living area with fireplace opens to eat-in kitchen. No separate formal dining. Door in living area leads to the large partially covered patio. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master offers tub and separate walk-in shower and linen closet. Located in Southwest Fort Worth only minutes away from major freeways I-20 & I35W. App fee is $40, paid online. Pets are additional $35 per month, per pet...No Pet Deposit. Must qualify on 3 times NET income, not Gross Income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Glen Haven Drive have any available units?
7400 Glen Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 Glen Haven Drive have?
Some of 7400 Glen Haven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Glen Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Glen Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Glen Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7400 Glen Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7400 Glen Haven Drive offer parking?
No, 7400 Glen Haven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7400 Glen Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Glen Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Glen Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 7400 Glen Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7400 Glen Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 7400 Glen Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Glen Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7400 Glen Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University