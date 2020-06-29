All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM

740 Mexicali Way

740 Mexicali Way · No Longer Available
Location

740 Mexicali Way, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Mexicali Way have any available units?
740 Mexicali Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Mexicali Way have?
Some of 740 Mexicali Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Mexicali Way currently offering any rent specials?
740 Mexicali Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Mexicali Way pet-friendly?
No, 740 Mexicali Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 740 Mexicali Way offer parking?
Yes, 740 Mexicali Way offers parking.
Does 740 Mexicali Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Mexicali Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Mexicali Way have a pool?
No, 740 Mexicali Way does not have a pool.
Does 740 Mexicali Way have accessible units?
No, 740 Mexicali Way does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Mexicali Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Mexicali Way has units with dishwashers.

