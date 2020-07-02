All apartments in Fort Worth
7334 Kingswood Cir
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:04 AM

7334 Kingswood Cir

7334 Kingswood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7334 Kingswood Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Kingswood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
"Fort Worth Texas Homes for Rent" - 2/1.5 with a fireplace. house has new paint, flooring, granite countertops and blinds. Both bedrooms are upstairs wit a Jack and Jill style bathroom. Nice fenced patio.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4872589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7334 Kingswood Cir have any available units?
7334 Kingswood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7334 Kingswood Cir have?
Some of 7334 Kingswood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7334 Kingswood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7334 Kingswood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7334 Kingswood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7334 Kingswood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7334 Kingswood Cir offer parking?
No, 7334 Kingswood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7334 Kingswood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7334 Kingswood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7334 Kingswood Cir have a pool?
No, 7334 Kingswood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7334 Kingswood Cir have accessible units?
No, 7334 Kingswood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7334 Kingswood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7334 Kingswood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

