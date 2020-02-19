7328 Strawberry Way, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Summerfields
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Super clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Summerfields. Home has new laminate flooring and a new roof. Large fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio. Electric hot water heater installed 2 years ago and NEST thermostat. The pictures do not reflect the new flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
