Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:33 AM

7328 Strawberry Way

7328 Strawberry Way · No Longer Available
Location

7328 Strawberry Way, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Super clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Summerfields. Home has new laminate flooring and a new roof. Large fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio. Electric hot water heater installed 2 years ago and NEST thermostat. The pictures do not reflect the new flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7328 Strawberry Way have any available units?
7328 Strawberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7328 Strawberry Way have?
Some of 7328 Strawberry Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7328 Strawberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
7328 Strawberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7328 Strawberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 7328 Strawberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7328 Strawberry Way offer parking?
No, 7328 Strawberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 7328 Strawberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7328 Strawberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7328 Strawberry Way have a pool?
No, 7328 Strawberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 7328 Strawberry Way have accessible units?
No, 7328 Strawberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7328 Strawberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7328 Strawberry Way has units with dishwashers.

