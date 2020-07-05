All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

7324 Darien Street, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Alta Mesa East

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 Darien St have any available units?
7324 Darien St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7324 Darien St have?
Some of 7324 Darien St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 Darien St currently offering any rent specials?
7324 Darien St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 Darien St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7324 Darien St is pet friendly.
Does 7324 Darien St offer parking?
Yes, 7324 Darien St offers parking.
Does 7324 Darien St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7324 Darien St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 Darien St have a pool?
No, 7324 Darien St does not have a pool.
Does 7324 Darien St have accessible units?
No, 7324 Darien St does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 Darien St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7324 Darien St has units with dishwashers.

