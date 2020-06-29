All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

732 Edgefield Road

732 Edgefield Road · No Longer Available
Location

732 Edgefield Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5 bedroom, 4 bath custom built home with great access to downtown Fort Worth, Trinity Trail System, cultural district and 7th street. Home features gorgeous wood floors throughout, crown molding, upgraded lighting. Large kitchen with center island overlooking spacious living area and formal dining, crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with tile backsplash. Master Suite with walk in closet, garden tub & split vanities. 3 bedrooms and one study upstairs with 2 full baths with split floor plan. Crestwood park, shopping, restaurants & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Edgefield Road have any available units?
732 Edgefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 Edgefield Road have?
Some of 732 Edgefield Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Edgefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
732 Edgefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Edgefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 732 Edgefield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 732 Edgefield Road offer parking?
No, 732 Edgefield Road does not offer parking.
Does 732 Edgefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Edgefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Edgefield Road have a pool?
No, 732 Edgefield Road does not have a pool.
Does 732 Edgefield Road have accessible units?
No, 732 Edgefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Edgefield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 Edgefield Road has units with dishwashers.

