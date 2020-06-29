732 Edgefield Road

Amenities

5 bedroom, 4 bath custom built home with great access to downtown Fort Worth, Trinity Trail System, cultural district and 7th street. Home features gorgeous wood floors throughout, crown molding, upgraded lighting. Large kitchen with center island overlooking spacious living area and formal dining, crisp white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with tile backsplash. Master Suite with walk in closet, garden tub & split vanities. 3 bedrooms and one study upstairs with 2 full baths with split floor plan. Crestwood park, shopping, restaurants & entertainment.