Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7312 Leyland Place

7312 Leyland Place · No Longer Available
Location

7312 Leyland Place, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,326 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood and tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Leyland Place have any available units?
7312 Leyland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7312 Leyland Place have?
Some of 7312 Leyland Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Leyland Place currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Leyland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Leyland Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7312 Leyland Place is pet friendly.
Does 7312 Leyland Place offer parking?
Yes, 7312 Leyland Place offers parking.
Does 7312 Leyland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Leyland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Leyland Place have a pool?
No, 7312 Leyland Place does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Leyland Place have accessible units?
No, 7312 Leyland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Leyland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7312 Leyland Place does not have units with dishwashers.

