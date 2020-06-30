All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7309 Diamond Springs Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7309 Diamond Springs Trail

7309 Diamond Springs Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7309 Diamond Springs Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Move in ready house with new paint all over the house, new carpet in living and bedrooms.Spacial 4 bedroom 2 full bath room, two living rooms, formal dinning, Covered back patio, Close to shopping, schools, major hwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Diamond Springs Trail have any available units?
7309 Diamond Springs Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 Diamond Springs Trail have?
Some of 7309 Diamond Springs Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Diamond Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Diamond Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Diamond Springs Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Diamond Springs Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7309 Diamond Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Diamond Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 7309 Diamond Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Diamond Springs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Diamond Springs Trail have a pool?
No, 7309 Diamond Springs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Diamond Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 7309 Diamond Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Diamond Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 Diamond Springs Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

