Move in ready house with new paint all over the house, new carpet in living and bedrooms.Spacial 4 bedroom 2 full bath room, two living rooms, formal dinning, Covered back patio, Close to shopping, schools, major hwys.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7309 Diamond Springs Trail have any available units?
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
What amenities does 7309 Diamond Springs Trail have?
Is 7309 Diamond Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
