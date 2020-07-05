All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7304 Buttonwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7304 Buttonwood Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 9:03 PM

7304 Buttonwood Drive

7304 Buttonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7304 Buttonwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home located on the North side of Fort Worth. It is a 4/3/2 and is recently renovated with a freshly painted interior, brand new tile, new modern fixtures and energy efficient windows. The home offers a versatile room at the front of the house that could be used as a second living area, game room or dining room. Single story and has a nice refinished patio. High end finishes such as granite countertops and updated wood cabinetry. Also features a fireplace, new kitchen appliances and washer and dryer hookups. Located in Keller ISD.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 Buttonwood Drive have any available units?
7304 Buttonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7304 Buttonwood Drive have?
Some of 7304 Buttonwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 Buttonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7304 Buttonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 Buttonwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7304 Buttonwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7304 Buttonwood Drive offer parking?
No, 7304 Buttonwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7304 Buttonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 Buttonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 Buttonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7304 Buttonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7304 Buttonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7304 Buttonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 Buttonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7304 Buttonwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University