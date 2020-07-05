7304 Buttonwood Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home located on the North side of Fort Worth. It is a 4/3/2 and is recently renovated with a freshly painted interior, brand new tile, new modern fixtures and energy efficient windows. The home offers a versatile room at the front of the house that could be used as a second living area, game room or dining room. Single story and has a nice refinished patio. High end finishes such as granite countertops and updated wood cabinetry. Also features a fireplace, new kitchen appliances and washer and dryer hookups. Located in Keller ISD.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.