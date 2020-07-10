All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7304 Blackthorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7304 Blackthorn Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:45 PM

7304 Blackthorn Drive

7304 Blackthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7304 Blackthorn Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Home. Open Concept entry leads to a warm cozy living room with vinyl flooring and stone wood burning fireplace. Double vanities in master bedroom with tile flooring. Move-In-Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 Blackthorn Drive have any available units?
7304 Blackthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7304 Blackthorn Drive have?
Some of 7304 Blackthorn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 Blackthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7304 Blackthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 Blackthorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7304 Blackthorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7304 Blackthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7304 Blackthorn Drive offers parking.
Does 7304 Blackthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 Blackthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 Blackthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 7304 Blackthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7304 Blackthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7304 Blackthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 Blackthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7304 Blackthorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University