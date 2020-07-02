7265 Wild Wing Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New Updated Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Home in Convenient Location! Recently Updated with New Paint, New Flooring, New Appliances! New Beautiful Quartz Countertops! Stainless Steel Appliances! New Decorative Lighting! Nice Open Concept of the Kitchen, Dining, and Family Living Area! Striking Wood Floors! Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace! Spacious Living Room! Split Bedroom Concept! Large Master! Oversized Relaxing Garden Tub! Separate Shower! Nice Covered Patio with Spacious Backyard! Privacy Fenced and Storage Building! No pets!