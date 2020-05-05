All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 21 2019 at 9:24 AM

7258 Brentwood Stair Rd

7258 Brentwood Stair Road · No Longer Available
Location

7258 Brentwood Stair Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house for rent in Fort Worth. - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house for rent in Fort Worth. 1684 Sq ft. Very open floor plan. Large living room with wood burning fire place. Updated kitchen with a stillness steel appliances such a: Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven and Electric Cook-top. 2 large dining areas. This property has decorating lightning through out the whole house. Split bedroom floor plan. Large master suite with double vanities and for her and him closet. Two other quests rooms are very spacious as well. This property has a huge backyard with a covered patio perfect for family entertainment. Storage shed available for your use. 2 car garage. THIS PROPERTY HAS IT ALL !!!

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

(RLNE4962402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd have any available units?
7258 Brentwood Stair Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd have?
Some of 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7258 Brentwood Stair Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd offers parking.
Does 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd have a pool?
No, 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd have accessible units?
No, 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7258 Brentwood Stair Rd has units with dishwashers.

