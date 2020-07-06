All apartments in Fort Worth
7244 Hightower Street

Location

7244 Hightower Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom home with two living areas and a dinning area. Close to 820 and just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Master downstairs all other bedrooms upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7244 Hightower Street have any available units?
7244 Hightower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7244 Hightower Street currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Hightower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Hightower Street pet-friendly?
No, 7244 Hightower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7244 Hightower Street offer parking?
No, 7244 Hightower Street does not offer parking.
Does 7244 Hightower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7244 Hightower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Hightower Street have a pool?
No, 7244 Hightower Street does not have a pool.
Does 7244 Hightower Street have accessible units?
No, 7244 Hightower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7244 Hightower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7244 Hightower Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7244 Hightower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7244 Hightower Street does not have units with air conditioning.

