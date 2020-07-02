Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7229 Nohl Ranch Rd. Available 07/19/19 **COMING SOON** FRESH RENOVATIONS, HARD SURFACE FLOORS, CROWLEY ISD! - Don't Miss This One!! 3-2-2 in Crowley ISD. Galley Kitchen has updated cabinets, counter tops, and newer appliances. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Fantastic Master Bath. Great shade tree in front yard helps block the sun.



Nearby schools are Meadowcreek Elementary, Crowley Middle, Mary Harris Intermediate & North Crowley High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



(RLNE1971360)