7229 Nohl Ranch Rd. Available 07/19/19 **COMING SOON** FRESH RENOVATIONS, HARD SURFACE FLOORS, CROWLEY ISD! - Don't Miss This One!! 3-2-2 in Crowley ISD. Galley Kitchen has updated cabinets, counter tops, and newer appliances. Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Fantastic Master Bath. Great shade tree in front yard helps block the sun.
Nearby schools are Meadowcreek Elementary, Crowley Middle, Mary Harris Intermediate & North Crowley High Schools.
Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.
