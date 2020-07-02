All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:11 AM

7212 Ashbourne Way

7212 Ashbourne Way · No Longer Available
Location

7212 Ashbourne Way, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Meadows Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 Ashbourne Way have any available units?
7212 Ashbourne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 Ashbourne Way have?
Some of 7212 Ashbourne Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 Ashbourne Way currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Ashbourne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 Ashbourne Way pet-friendly?
No, 7212 Ashbourne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7212 Ashbourne Way offer parking?
No, 7212 Ashbourne Way does not offer parking.
Does 7212 Ashbourne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 Ashbourne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 Ashbourne Way have a pool?
No, 7212 Ashbourne Way does not have a pool.
Does 7212 Ashbourne Way have accessible units?
No, 7212 Ashbourne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 Ashbourne Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7212 Ashbourne Way has units with dishwashers.

