Fort Worth, TX
7208 Nosilla St
7208 Nosilla St

7208 Nosilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Nosilla Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 Nosilla St have any available units?
7208 Nosilla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7208 Nosilla St have?
Some of 7208 Nosilla St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 Nosilla St currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Nosilla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Nosilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7208 Nosilla St is pet friendly.
Does 7208 Nosilla St offer parking?
Yes, 7208 Nosilla St offers parking.
Does 7208 Nosilla St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Nosilla St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Nosilla St have a pool?
No, 7208 Nosilla St does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Nosilla St have accessible units?
No, 7208 Nosilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Nosilla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7208 Nosilla St has units with dishwashers.

