7208 Church Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:44 AM
1 of 8
7208 Church Street
7208 Church Street
Location
7208 Church Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice three bedroom, 1 bath home in Handley neighborhood; kitchen has refrigerator and stove oven combo; ceiling fans throughout; window units for AC backyard is large and has established shade trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7208 Church Street have any available units?
7208 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7208 Church Street have?
Some of 7208 Church Street's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 7208 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 7208 Church Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7208 Church Street offer parking?
No, 7208 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 7208 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Church Street have a pool?
No, 7208 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 7208 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7208 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
