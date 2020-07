Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 car garage with small fenced in yard. Full size washer and dryer connections and wood burning fireplace. Updated living in Lake Country with Eagle MT. - Saginaw schools. New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, two pantries; lighting and baths updated; new flooring in public areas; spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath on single floor level with rear entry garage on quiet street. Established neighborhood with lots of 2018 features. Fenced back yard. Come see it today.