Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath one story home conveniently located less than half a mile from I35W. Home is a block from Basswood Elementary and near other schools, restaurants, and shopping. Entire home was painted in 2018. Available June 1st - June 21st only, no earlier - no later. One small-er pet allowed case by case.