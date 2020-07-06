Rent Calculator
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:43 PM
1 of 23
7204 Greenlee Street
7204 Greenlee Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7204 Greenlee Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7204 Greenlee Street have any available units?
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
Fort Worth Rent Report
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 7204 Greenlee Street currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Greenlee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Greenlee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7204 Greenlee Street is pet friendly.
Does 7204 Greenlee Street offer parking?
No, 7204 Greenlee Street does not offer parking.
Does 7204 Greenlee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Greenlee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Greenlee Street have a pool?
No, 7204 Greenlee Street does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Greenlee Street have accessible units?
No, 7204 Greenlee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Greenlee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7204 Greenlee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Greenlee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 Greenlee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
