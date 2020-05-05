7201 Park Creek Circle E

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally updated home in Keller ISD! Nice quiet little neighborhood in a great location. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and very clean. Minutes from 820 or 35 and lots of shopping! Ready for move in on Feb. 7th, 20.