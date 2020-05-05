All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7201 Park Creek Circle E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7201 Park Creek Circle E
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

7201 Park Creek Circle E

7201 Park Creek Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7201 Park Creek Circle East, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally updated home in Keller ISD! Nice quiet little neighborhood in a great location. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and very clean. Minutes from 820 or 35 and lots of shopping! Ready for move in on Feb. 7th, 20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 Park Creek Circle E have any available units?
7201 Park Creek Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7201 Park Creek Circle E have?
Some of 7201 Park Creek Circle E's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 Park Creek Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
7201 Park Creek Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 Park Creek Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 7201 Park Creek Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7201 Park Creek Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 7201 Park Creek Circle E offers parking.
Does 7201 Park Creek Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 Park Creek Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 Park Creek Circle E have a pool?
No, 7201 Park Creek Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 7201 Park Creek Circle E have accessible units?
No, 7201 Park Creek Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 Park Creek Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7201 Park Creek Circle E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University