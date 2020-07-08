7200 Whitewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH ONE-STORY HOME Located in Summerfields Neighborhood*Completely Renovated and Updated*2020 Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring*New Interior Paint*Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, a custom vent hood, and granite countertops*Formal Dining Room*Large Master Bedroom*Generously sized secondary bedrooms*Spacious backyard boasts an extended covered patio which is perfect for entertaining family and friends*Storage shed*Mature landscaping*2020 water heater*Keller ISD*Easy access to public library, shopping, and restaurants.