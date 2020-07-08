All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7200 Whitewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7200 Whitewood Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:41 PM

7200 Whitewood Drive

7200 Whitewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7200 Whitewood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH ONE-STORY HOME Located in Summerfields Neighborhood*Completely Renovated and Updated*2020 Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring*New Interior Paint*Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, a custom vent hood, and granite countertops*Formal Dining Room*Large Master Bedroom*Generously sized secondary bedrooms*Spacious backyard boasts an extended covered patio which is perfect for entertaining family and friends*Storage shed*Mature landscaping*2020 water heater*Keller ISD*Easy access to public library, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Whitewood Drive have any available units?
7200 Whitewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 Whitewood Drive have?
Some of 7200 Whitewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Whitewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Whitewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Whitewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Whitewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7200 Whitewood Drive offer parking?
No, 7200 Whitewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7200 Whitewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Whitewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Whitewood Drive have a pool?
No, 7200 Whitewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Whitewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7200 Whitewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Whitewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 Whitewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University