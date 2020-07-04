All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7161 Kickapoo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7161 Kickapoo Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:06 AM

7161 Kickapoo Drive

7161 Kickapoo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7161 Kickapoo Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7161 Kickapoo Drive have any available units?
7161 Kickapoo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7161 Kickapoo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7161 Kickapoo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7161 Kickapoo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7161 Kickapoo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7161 Kickapoo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7161 Kickapoo Drive offers parking.
Does 7161 Kickapoo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7161 Kickapoo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7161 Kickapoo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7161 Kickapoo Drive has a pool.
Does 7161 Kickapoo Drive have accessible units?
No, 7161 Kickapoo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7161 Kickapoo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7161 Kickapoo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7161 Kickapoo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7161 Kickapoo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University