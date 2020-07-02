All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 West Cantey Street

716 W Cantey St · No Longer Available
Location

716 W Cantey St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 West Cantey Street have any available units?
716 West Cantey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 716 West Cantey Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 West Cantey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 West Cantey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 West Cantey Street is pet friendly.
Does 716 West Cantey Street offer parking?
No, 716 West Cantey Street does not offer parking.
Does 716 West Cantey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 West Cantey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 West Cantey Street have a pool?
No, 716 West Cantey Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 West Cantey Street have accessible units?
No, 716 West Cantey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 West Cantey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 West Cantey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 West Cantey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 West Cantey Street does not have units with air conditioning.

