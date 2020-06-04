All apartments in Fort Worth
7153 Ninth Hole Dr.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:17 AM

7153 Ninth Hole Dr.

7153 Ninth Hole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7153 Ninth Hole Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lake Country

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
New Modern Upscale Townhomes For Lease coming to North Fort Worth! - Lake Country Villas is a Newly built two story Contemporary/modern and traditional architectural style three (3) bedroom three (3) full bath townhome in a nice gated community near Eagle Mountain golf course and lake. It's 1826 square foot is made to be unique in many ways. From beautiful secluded balcony views, covered porches to built-in cabinets, island, natural stone granite/stylish quartz, walk in pantry etc.

(RLNE5096041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. have any available units?
7153 Ninth Hole Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7153 Ninth Hole Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. offer parking?
No, 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. have a pool?
No, 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7153 Ninth Hole Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

