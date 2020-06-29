Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7148 Kickapoo Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:45 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7148 Kickapoo Drive
7148 Kickapoo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
7148 Kickapoo Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7148 Kickapoo Drive have any available units?
7148 Kickapoo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7148 Kickapoo Drive have?
Some of 7148 Kickapoo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7148 Kickapoo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7148 Kickapoo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7148 Kickapoo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7148 Kickapoo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7148 Kickapoo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7148 Kickapoo Drive offers parking.
Does 7148 Kickapoo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7148 Kickapoo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7148 Kickapoo Drive have a pool?
No, 7148 Kickapoo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7148 Kickapoo Drive have accessible units?
No, 7148 Kickapoo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7148 Kickapoo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7148 Kickapoo Drive has units with dishwashers.
