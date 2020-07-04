Rent Calculator
7124 Bannock Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:39 AM
7124 Bannock Drive
7124 Bannock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7124 Bannock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very clean move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Open floor plan great for entertaining with a deck in the backyard perfect for grilling out. Will not last long, do not miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7124 Bannock Drive have any available units?
7124 Bannock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7124 Bannock Drive have?
Some of 7124 Bannock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7124 Bannock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7124 Bannock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7124 Bannock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7124 Bannock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7124 Bannock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7124 Bannock Drive offers parking.
Does 7124 Bannock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7124 Bannock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7124 Bannock Drive have a pool?
No, 7124 Bannock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7124 Bannock Drive have accessible units?
No, 7124 Bannock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7124 Bannock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7124 Bannock Drive has units with dishwashers.
