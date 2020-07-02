All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 712 San Miguel Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
712 San Miguel Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:02 AM

712 San Miguel Trail

712 San Miguel Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

712 San Miguel Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Best looking property around. New paint, new ceramic tile in all rooms. Ready for move in. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 San Miguel Trail have any available units?
712 San Miguel Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 712 San Miguel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
712 San Miguel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 San Miguel Trail pet-friendly?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail offer parking?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not offer parking.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have a pool?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not have a pool.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have accessible units?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 San Miguel Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University