Fort Worth, TX
/
712 San Miguel Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:02 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
712 San Miguel Trail
712 San Miguel Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
712 San Miguel Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Best looking property around. New paint, new ceramic tile in all rooms. Ready for move in. Call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have any available units?
712 San Miguel Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 712 San Miguel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
712 San Miguel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 San Miguel Trail pet-friendly?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail offer parking?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not offer parking.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have a pool?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not have a pool.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have accessible units?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 San Miguel Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 San Miguel Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 San Miguel Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
