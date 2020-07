Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large master suite separate from other bedrooms. Master bath features dual sinks, large shower, and walk-in closet. Open-concept living and dining area with fireplace. Separate breakfast dining area. Galley kitchen with utility area for washer and dryer. Large wood patio that has both morning and afternoon shade- great for entertaining or relaxing! Wraparound backyard provides room for kids or pets. Great location providing quick access to several parks, retailers, and more.