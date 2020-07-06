Rent Calculator
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:40 AM
7116 Park Creek Circle E
7116 Park Creek Circle East
·
No Longer Available
Location
7116 Park Creek Circle East, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields
Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy 4 bedroom house in Keller ISD with huge backyard! Stainless steel appliances. Two living, two dining garden tub and laminate and tile flooring throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have any available units?
7116 Park Creek Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have?
Some of 7116 Park Creek Circle E's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 7116 Park Creek Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
7116 Park Creek Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7116 Park Creek Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E offer parking?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E does not offer parking.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have a pool?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have accessible units?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7116 Park Creek Circle E has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
