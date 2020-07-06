All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

7116 Park Creek Circle E

7116 Park Creek Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

7116 Park Creek Circle East, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cozy 4 bedroom house in Keller ISD with huge backyard! Stainless steel appliances. Two living, two dining garden tub and laminate and tile flooring throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have any available units?
7116 Park Creek Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have?
Some of 7116 Park Creek Circle E's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7116 Park Creek Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
7116 Park Creek Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7116 Park Creek Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E offer parking?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E does not offer parking.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have a pool?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have accessible units?
No, 7116 Park Creek Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 7116 Park Creek Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7116 Park Creek Circle E has units with dishwashers.

