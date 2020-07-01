7101 Park Creek Circle E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautifully maintained upgraded home with a huge living room, tile and laminate floors, and granite countertops in the kitchen! Sit in the backyard and enjoy the fire pit under the covered deck or build a fire in the living room for the cooler days! Nice size island in the kitchen with stainless steal fridge and sink. All four bedrooms have beautiful window coverings and walk in closets. Close to grocery stores, shopping, restaurants, and close proximity to the major highways to get you to wherever you need to be.