709 W Magnolia Avenue

FANTASTIC Location! Attention to DETAIL Shows with the Remodel of this Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Loft Apartment. Light and Bright with TONS of Windows! Large Open Concept Living and Kitchen Area. Kitchen has Granite, Stainless Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. Open Floor Plan Could easily Accommodate a Reading Nook, Plus a Living Area, Plus a Dining Area. Master Bedroom is Large. Vaulted Ceilings with Exposed Wood and Hardwood Floors throughout! Washer and Dryer Included! UNIQUE Property is a MUST SEE! Bring your pickiest clients! Gated, Assigned parking lot is on the corner of Magnolia and Travis (west side of building).