Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:27 PM

709 W Magnolia Avenue

709 W Magnolia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

709 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FANTASTIC Location! Attention to DETAIL Shows with the Remodel of this Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Loft Apartment. Light and Bright with TONS of Windows! Large Open Concept Living and Kitchen Area. Kitchen has Granite, Stainless Appliances and Large Breakfast Bar. Open Floor Plan Could easily Accommodate a Reading Nook, Plus a Living Area, Plus a Dining Area. Master Bedroom is Large. Vaulted Ceilings with Exposed Wood and Hardwood Floors throughout! Washer and Dryer Included! UNIQUE Property is a MUST SEE! Bring your pickiest clients! Gated, Assigned parking lot is on the corner of Magnolia and Travis (west side of building).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 W Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
709 W Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 W Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 709 W Magnolia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 W Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
709 W Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 W Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 709 W Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 709 W Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 709 W Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 709 W Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 W Magnolia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 W Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 709 W Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 709 W Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 709 W Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 709 W Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 W Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

