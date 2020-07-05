All apartments in Fort Worth
708 Devontree Court

708 Devontree Court · No Longer Available
Location

708 Devontree Court, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Devontree Court have any available units?
708 Devontree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Devontree Court have?
Some of 708 Devontree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Devontree Court currently offering any rent specials?
708 Devontree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Devontree Court pet-friendly?
No, 708 Devontree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 708 Devontree Court offer parking?
Yes, 708 Devontree Court offers parking.
Does 708 Devontree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Devontree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Devontree Court have a pool?
No, 708 Devontree Court does not have a pool.
Does 708 Devontree Court have accessible units?
No, 708 Devontree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Devontree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Devontree Court has units with dishwashers.

