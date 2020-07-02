All apartments in Fort Worth
7041 Seton Hall Drive

7041 Seton Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7041 Seton Hall Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 1 STORY 3-2-2 AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE IN FT WORTH!*EASY ACCESS TO I-820,I-30 & 121!*Great open Kitchen-Dining-Living floor plan with lrg Kitchen complete wide Breakfast Bar,elec smooth top range,built-in microwave,granite like countertops & loads of cabinet-counter space*Bright Dining & spacious Living with wall of windows & backyard views*Tiled Entry & Wet areas*Split Bedroom arrangement with Private Owner's retreat complete with Garden Tub,separate Shower,2 sink Vanity & walk-in Closet*Front Bedroom optional Study*2 inch Blinds throughout*Covd back Patio,6 ft fenced backyard,Sprinkler System,2 car Garage & more*Well established Neighborhood*NO SMOKING,NO PETS,NO SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7041 Seton Hall Drive have any available units?
7041 Seton Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7041 Seton Hall Drive have?
Some of 7041 Seton Hall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7041 Seton Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7041 Seton Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7041 Seton Hall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7041 Seton Hall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7041 Seton Hall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7041 Seton Hall Drive offers parking.
Does 7041 Seton Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7041 Seton Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7041 Seton Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 7041 Seton Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7041 Seton Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 7041 Seton Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7041 Seton Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7041 Seton Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.

