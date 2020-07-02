7041 Seton Hall Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 1 STORY 3-2-2 AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE IN FT WORTH!*EASY ACCESS TO I-820,I-30 & 121!*Great open Kitchen-Dining-Living floor plan with lrg Kitchen complete wide Breakfast Bar,elec smooth top range,built-in microwave,granite like countertops & loads of cabinet-counter space*Bright Dining & spacious Living with wall of windows & backyard views*Tiled Entry & Wet areas*Split Bedroom arrangement with Private Owner's retreat complete with Garden Tub,separate Shower,2 sink Vanity & walk-in Closet*Front Bedroom optional Study*2 inch Blinds throughout*Covd back Patio,6 ft fenced backyard,Sprinkler System,2 car Garage & more*Well established Neighborhood*NO SMOKING,NO PETS,NO SECTION 8 OR VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*