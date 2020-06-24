Rent Calculator
704 Saddleway Drive
704 Saddleway Drive
704 Saddleway Drive
Location
704 Saddleway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD!! This spacious home features a family room and a study or home office area. Be sure to come and see this home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 Saddleway Drive have any available units?
704 Saddleway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 704 Saddleway Drive have?
Some of 704 Saddleway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 704 Saddleway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Saddleway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Saddleway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Saddleway Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 704 Saddleway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Saddleway Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Saddleway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Saddleway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Saddleway Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Saddleway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Saddleway Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Saddleway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Saddleway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Saddleway Drive has units with dishwashers.
