Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:29 AM

704 Reveille Road

704 Reveille Road · No Longer Available
Location

704 Reveille Road, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated home. Great location, close to major freeways, shopping, restaurants. Carpet in bedrooms only. Open concept. Big back yard.

Fence will be replaced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Reveille Road have any available units?
704 Reveille Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Reveille Road have?
Some of 704 Reveille Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Reveille Road currently offering any rent specials?
704 Reveille Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Reveille Road pet-friendly?
No, 704 Reveille Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 704 Reveille Road offer parking?
Yes, 704 Reveille Road offers parking.
Does 704 Reveille Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Reveille Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Reveille Road have a pool?
No, 704 Reveille Road does not have a pool.
Does 704 Reveille Road have accessible units?
No, 704 Reveille Road does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Reveille Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Reveille Road has units with dishwashers.

