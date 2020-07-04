All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:20 AM

7032 Willis Avenue

7032 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7032 Willis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Older Affordable home with lots of character and big back yard in quiet established neighborhood. Original Hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen with original cabinets and counters, large dining area and french doors overlooking backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7032 Willis Avenue have any available units?
7032 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7032 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 7032 Willis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7032 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7032 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7032 Willis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7032 Willis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7032 Willis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7032 Willis Avenue offers parking.
Does 7032 Willis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7032 Willis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7032 Willis Avenue have a pool?
No, 7032 Willis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7032 Willis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7032 Willis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7032 Willis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7032 Willis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

