7032 Willis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Ridglea Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Older Affordable home with lots of character and big back yard in quiet established neighborhood. Original Hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen with original cabinets and counters, large dining area and french doors overlooking backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7032 Willis Avenue have any available units?
7032 Willis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7032 Willis Avenue have?
Some of 7032 Willis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7032 Willis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7032 Willis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.