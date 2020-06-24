Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7025 Legato Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7025 Legato Ln
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:22 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7025 Legato Ln
7025 Legato Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7025 Legato Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom; 2 Bath ;2 Car Garage - Electric and water; Tenant pays all bills
Square Feet 1,490
******Date of Availability is tentatively scheduled*
(RLNE4266424)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7025 Legato Ln have any available units?
7025 Legato Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 7025 Legato Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Legato Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Legato Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7025 Legato Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7025 Legato Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7025 Legato Ln offers parking.
Does 7025 Legato Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 Legato Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Legato Ln have a pool?
No, 7025 Legato Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7025 Legato Ln have accessible units?
No, 7025 Legato Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Legato Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 Legato Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 Legato Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 Legato Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University