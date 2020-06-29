All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7008 Fire Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7008 Fire Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7008 Fire Hill Drive

7008 Fire Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7008 Fire Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Fire Hill Drive have any available units?
7008 Fire Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Fire Hill Drive have?
Some of 7008 Fire Hill Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Fire Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Fire Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Fire Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7008 Fire Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7008 Fire Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Fire Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 7008 Fire Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Fire Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Fire Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 7008 Fire Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7008 Fire Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7008 Fire Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Fire Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Fire Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University