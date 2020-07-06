Amenities
Dazzling property with laminate flooring through out, pantry in the kitchen, open floor with beautiful fireplace in the living area, dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Nice size 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and huge back fenced yard! Property conveniently located close to I35, Presidio Junction, Alliance Town Center, shopping, restaurants and more!
$1425 per mon- 1 year lease.
$1400 per mon- 2 year lease.
prefer 18 month or 2 year lease.
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7005-shadow-bend-dr
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195