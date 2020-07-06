All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:50 PM

7005 Shadow Bend Dr

7005 Shadow Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7005 Shadow Bend Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dazzling property with laminate flooring through out, pantry in the kitchen, open floor with beautiful fireplace in the living area, dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Nice size 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and huge back fenced yard! Property conveniently located close to I35, Presidio Junction, Alliance Town Center, shopping, restaurants and more!

$1425 per mon- 1 year lease.
$1400 per mon- 2 year lease.

prefer 18 month or 2 year lease.

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7005-shadow-bend-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Shadow Bend Dr have any available units?
7005 Shadow Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7005 Shadow Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Shadow Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Shadow Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7005 Shadow Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7005 Shadow Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Shadow Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 7005 Shadow Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Shadow Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Shadow Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 7005 Shadow Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Shadow Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 7005 Shadow Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Shadow Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7005 Shadow Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7005 Shadow Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7005 Shadow Bend Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

